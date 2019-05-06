Kosmos Energy to sell down Mauritania-Senegal stake

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) says it has started a formal process to sell down its interest offshore Mauritania and Senegal to ~10% and expects bids by the end of the summer.

KOS, which discovered the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field in 2015, is a partner in the cross-border development located offshore Mauritania and Senegal following a December 2016 farm-out deal with BP, who is now the operator.

Meanwhile, KOS reports a slightly smaller than expected Q1 loss and higher than expected revenues of $296M, more than double the prior-year quarter.

Q1 total net production volumes averaged 59.5K boe/day; net production volumes from Ghana were 28.6K boe/day, including 18.3K boe/day from the Jubilee field and 10.3K boe/day from the TEN field.