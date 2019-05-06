Zynerba +8% on receiving Fast Track Designation for Zygel

The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ZYNE) lead development candidate Zygel (ZYN002 CBD gel) for treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Enrollment progressing in pivotal CONNECT-FX trial of Zygel in FXS, with data expected in H2.

Additionally, topline data from Phase 2 study of ZYN002 administered as a Transdermal Gel to Children and Adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy expected in Q3 2019.

Zynerba has also initiated a Phase 2 study of Zygel in Autism Spectrum Disorder, with data expected in H1 2020.