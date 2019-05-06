Coherus down 8% premarket on settlement with Amgen over trade secrets

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) slumps 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to its settlement with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) over the alleged theft of trade secrets related to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). Amgen sued Coherus in 2017 accusing it of taking proprietary information by hiring Amgen employees that worked on the development of its pegfilgrastim biosimilar Udenyca, approved by the FDA in November 2018.

CHRS has agreed to pay a mid-single-digit royalty to AMGN for five years.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 9, at 4:30 pm ET to discuss Q1 results and a general business update.