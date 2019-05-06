Tyson Foods reaffirms guidance, updates on ASF

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says it could see "significant upside" to its pork business as a consequence of the African Swine Fever.

"African Swine Fever has the potential to impact the global protein industry on a level that we have never experienced, and it is an event that will underscore the power of the Tyson business model. While Tyson’s diversity across segments provides stability and puts us in a position to capitalize when opportunities arise, all proteins could see a benefit," notes Tyson CEO Noel White.

For FQ2, Tyson reported an 11.6% increase in volume off a 26% increase in the chicken business. Average prices were down 4.8% during the quarter. Tyson' adjusted operating margin was 6.3% of sales vs. 7.1% a year ago as margins dropped sharply in the chicken business (4.4% from 9.7%).

Looking ahead, Tyson sees full-year sales of $43B vs. $42.4B consensus.

Shares of Tyson are down 1.44% in premarket trading to $74.00.

