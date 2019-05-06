First Solar added to Focus List, price target raised at J.P. Morgan

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) returns to J.P. Morgan's Analyst Focus list with a $72 price target, raised from $70, citing the company's Q1 results.

The results "substantiated our view that the company is heading toward a strong earnings inflection," which is not fully priced into the stock and could result in earnings upside in 2020, analyst Paul Coster writes.

FSLR's 2019 EPS guidance "points to stronger pricing power and margins associated with the Series 6 product than previously anticipated," according to Coster.