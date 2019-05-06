Brookfield Property +2.4% as Q1 FFO, realized gains grow

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) jumps 2.4% in premarket trading as Q1 company FFO and realized gains of $367M, or 38 cents per unit, rises from $268M, or 38 cents per unit, in the year-ago quarter.

Brookfield attributes the increase to realizations in its LP Investment strategy, increased investment in core retail vs. the year-ago period, and continued same-property growth in its core office operations.

Offsetting the gains was the impact of higher interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.

Brookfield also names Caroline Atkinson, an Oxford-trained economist, to its board; she has held senior positions at Google, the U.S. government, International Monetary Fund, and the Bank of England.

Core office operations generated company FFO of $140M in Q1 vs. $153M in the year-ago period.

Core retail operations generated company FFO of $184M in Q1 vs. $116M in the year-ago period.

LP Investments company FFO of $146M increased from $96M a year earlier.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

