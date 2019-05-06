Aquantia +37% on $452M sale to Marvell

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) acquires Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) for $13.25 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

The price works out to about $452M in transaction value after adjusting for net cash on Aquantia's balance sheet.

The acquisition of complements Marvell's portfolio of copper and optical physical layer products and extends its position in the Multi-Gig 2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet segments.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to MRVL's Non-GAAP EPS and to generate annual run-rate synergies of $40M within 12 months after the transaction closes.