ArcelorMittal to temporarily cut European steel output by 3M mt/year

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -5.8% pre-market after saying it will temporarily idle production at its steelmaking facilities in Krakow, Poland and cut output in Asturias, Spain, reflecting a weak demand environment in Europe.

MT also will slow down its planned increase of shipments from its Italian operations and focus on cost and quality rather than volume.

MT says the moves will reduce its annualized European primary steel production by ~3M metric tons.

The steelmaker says high energy costs and increasing carbon costs also are adding to the difficult environment.

ETF: SLX