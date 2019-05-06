Affiliated Managers takes stake in alternative investment manager

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) agrees to acquire an equity interest in Garda Capital Partners LP, an alternative investment manager with ~$4B in AUM specializing in fixed income relative value strategies.

Garda's senior partners will continue to hold a majority of the business's equity and will continue to direct its day-to-day operations.

As part of the transaction, Garda’s senior partners have agreed to long-term commitments with the firm.

Terms of the deal, expected to close in Q3, weren't disclosed.

