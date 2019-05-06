Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) says wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program was up 11% to $251M. Wagering on the main race was up 10% to $166M. The tally included $4.1M of handle from wagering in Japan, where betting was offered on the race for the first time.

Attendance at Churchill Downs was down 4% to 150,729 amid a very rainy day at the track.

Churchill Downs says it expects adjusted EBITDA to reflect another record with $4.5M to $6.0M of growth over last year for the Derby week.