Ovid up 16% on OV101 data in rare inherited disorders

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is up 16% premarket on robust volume on the heels of two presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia on lead candidate OV101.

The first highlighted data from the Phase 2 STARS study in adolescents and adults with Angelman syndrome, an inherited condition affecting the central nervous system. A Phase 3 study in children with Angelman, NEPTUNE, should launch in H2.

The second pertained to the approaches to assess outcomes in Fragile X syndrome as a precursor to data the company expects to announce in H2 from the ROCKET trial.

OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta (δ)-selective GABAA receptor agonist designed to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, a central physiological process of the brain that is believed to be the cause of certain neurodevelopmental disorders.