Verint provides upside prelim Q1 revenue

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announces preliminary Q1 results with revenue expected to come in 1% to 2% above the previous $315M guidance (consensus: $315.5M).

Key management quote: "We are pleased to start the year strong, ahead of our revenue guidance, notwithstanding the ransomware event two weeks before quarter end, reflecting continued momentum in our business. We also expect our Q1 revenue overachievement to drive healthy EPS in Q1 as we grow non-GAAP earnings faster than revenue through margin expansion."

Verint will report Q1 results on May 29.