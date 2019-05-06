Office Properties Income, Five Star reshuffles finance roles

Jeff Leer moves from Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to become executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer at Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE), effective June 1, 2019.

Leer is currently also senior vice president of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR).

He succeeds Richard A. Doyle, Jr., who is stepping down as EVP, CFO, and Treasurer, effective May 31, 2019.

Matthew C. Brown becomes OPI's CFO and Treasurer and will be promoted to senior vice president of RMR effective June 1, 2019.

Brown joined RMR in 2007 and is responsible for accounting and finance matters affecting RMR and its managed companies, where he directs property accounting and a majority of the RMR accounting department.