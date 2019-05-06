Equity slump sends money into fixed-income

The 10-year Treasury yield is lower by four basis points to 2.48% alongside a 1.6% decline in S&P 500 futures and 2% slump for the Nasdaq. TLT +0.5% , TBT -1%

China tumbled 5.5% overnight after the president threatened an imminent massive boost to tariffs.

Short-term rates are slipping as well, with the two-year yield down four basis points to 2.29%. Fed Funds futures are pricing in about a 50% chance of a rate cut before year-end.

