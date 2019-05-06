Rice Energy founder to drop lawsuit against EQT

Toby Rice says he will drop his lawsuit against EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), satisfied that EQT was not seeking to manipulate the outcome of his board challenge.

Rice and his brother Derek will continue to challenge EQT's board with their own slate of nominees for a shareholder vote in July, arguing EQT has mismanaged the 2017 acquisition of their company, Rice Energy, to the detriment of EQT investors.

In the lawsuit, Toby Rice also accused EQT of seeking to mislead shareholders by portraying his board nominees as endorsing EQT’s existing board and presenting their election as triggering covenants that would require EQT to repay early or refinance its debt.