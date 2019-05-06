Sinclair +10.8% on sports networks purchase

Sinclair Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) gains after Friday's after-hours report it will purchase 21 regional sports networks and Fox College Sports from Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Sinclair will pay $9.6B for the assets, which are valued at $10.6B, including minority equity interests. The regional networks had $3.8B in revenue and 74M subscribers last year.

Completion of the deal is subject to closing conditions and Department of Justice approval.

SBGI is up 10.8% and is down 1.1% .

Update: B. Riley upgrades Sinclair from Neutral to Buy and increases the PT from $46 to $57 after the purchase.