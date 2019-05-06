Biogen's Spinraza shows treatment benefit in multiple SMA studies

Results from an extension study, SHINE, evaluating Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) showed a durable treatment effect. The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

Infants receiving SPINRAZA who were followed for up to four years showed additional or new motor function improvements as measured by a scale called CHOP INTEND. They also experienced improved event-free survival rates compared to natural history.

As of October 15, 2018, participants in the ENDEAR and SHINE studies (n=65) improved CHOP INTEND scores by an average of 16.8 points after almost three years of treatment compared to an average of 8.2 points for sham control (placebo).

Data from the CHERISH-SHINE trial in patients with later-onset SMA showed that earlier treatment with SPINRAZA produced greater improvements in motor function and continued improvements (or stabilization) in motor function scores.

Results from the NURTURE study demonstrated that pre-symptomatic treatment of infantile-onset SMA resulted in motor milestone achievements that were more consistent with normal development.

