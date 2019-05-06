Axsome +9% on accelerated study of AXS-07 in migraine

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announces the acceleration of the timeline for reporting topline results from the MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial of AXS-07 (MoSEIC meloxicam and rizatriptan), an oral, investigational medicine with distinct dual mechanisms of action for the acute treatment of migraine.

Topline results are now expected in H2 2019, versus previous guidance of Q1 2020.

The first patient was enrolled in March 2019, and currently ~40% of the target number of patients have been randomized. The target number of patients is ~875.

Eligible patients must have a history of inadequate response to prior acute migraine treatments.

Co-primary endpoints are freedom from headache pain two hours after dosing, and freedom from nausea, photophobia, or phonophobia two hours after dosing, for AXS-07 as compared to placebo.

Superiority of AXS-07 to the rizatriptan and meloxicam arms will be established based on sustained freedom from headache pain from two to 24 hours after dosing.

The MOMENTUM study is being conducted pursuant to an Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA.