Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3%

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Q1 adjusted FFO of $26.8M, or 45 cents per share, increased from $25.7M, or 43 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

The per-share figure beats the consensus estimate of 44 cents.

Q1 adjusted corporate EBITDAre of $32.3M is flat Y/Y.

Q1 total revenue of $133.7M misses the consensus estimate of $134.0M and fell from $135.0M a year ago.

Q1 comparable RevPAR of $175.20 increased 1.3% from $172.95 a year ago; comparable occupancy fell to 78.6% from 80.8%.

Chesapeake Lodging will not be holding conference call that was scheduled for May 8, 2019 due to its proposed merger with Park Hotels & Resorts.

Previously: Park Hotels to buy Chesapeake Lodging for $2.7B(May 6)