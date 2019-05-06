BP to boost Gulf of Mexico output with Thunder Horse expansion

BP says it approved an expansion in the Gulf of Mexico that will add 50K boe/day to its Thunder Horse field.

The Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project, which is expected to come online in 2021, follows two other Thunder Horse expansions completed in the last two years.

BP says it will add two new subsea production units two miles south of its existing Thunder Horse platform, initially drilling two wells in the region and eventually developing eight total wells as part of the expansion; the company does not disclose the cost of the investment.

BP plans to increase its Gulf of Mexico production to ~400K boe/day by the mid 2020s, ~20% of the Gulf's total production; BP has increased its Gulf production by more than 60% since 2013 and is the area's top producer, with more than 300K boe/day.