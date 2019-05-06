BAML sees an 'identity crisis' at Tesla

Bank of America Merrill Lynch picks up coverage again on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with an Underperform rating.

Analyst John Murphy and team call last week's capital raise further evidence of Tesla's inability to turn the corner on sustainable profits and cash flow and see the pivot to an autonomy story as part of an identity crisis.

"Ultimately, we believe TSLA’s autonomous/ride-sharing ambitions, as well as other adjacent business pursuits, may be distractions from the company’s growing demand woes and other operating challenges in its core business (i.e. manufacturing and selling vehicles) that were certainly present in the disappointing 1Q:19 results," writes Murphy.

BAML lines up a price objective of $225 on Tesla.

Shares of Tesla are down 1.79% premarket to $250.45.

