PayPal shares `should have another leg up' - BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer boosts his price target for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) to $130 from $114 on the basis that the company's operating momentum, including robust total payment volume growth and improving operating margins, justify a "fuller valuation for the stock."

Says PayPal's progress toward monetization of Venmo has accelerate.

Notes "cash balance is a significant source of optionality for the company that is continually replenished by its ample free cash flow, which was $809M in 1Q19 and set to be well above $3B in FY19."

Nevertheless, PayPal falls 2.2% in premarket trading.

