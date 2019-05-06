Carrizo Oil & Gas gets activist shareholder in Lion Point

Lion Point Capital discloses a 6.3% active stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), saying a merger combination with another operator could materially benefit shareholders.

The hedge fund says a combination could increase the size and scale of CRZO's Permian Basin operations, enhance the company's cash flow through overhead and operational cost savings, reduce CRZO's leverage profile to improve valuation and reduce risk, and facilitating a detailed strategic review to improve focus on core assets including through potential spinoffs or divestitures.

Lion Point believes CRZO shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.