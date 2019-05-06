Adaptimmune up 6% premarket on positive ADP-A2M4 data in cancer

Thinly traded micro cap Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is up 6% premarket on average volume in reaction to preliminary data in a pilot study of T-cell therapy candidate ADP-A2M4.

80% (n=4/5) of synovial sarcoma patients who received ~10B cells experienced partial responses. 75% (n=6/8) of evaluable patients showed with shrinkage. Based on these data, a Phase 2 clinical trial, SPEARHEAD-1, in patients with synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma will be initiated later this year. The primary endpoint will be overall response rate.

T-cell candidate ADP-A2M10 showed a stable cancer rate of 57% (n=4/7) in lung cancer and triple tumor studies with three progressions.