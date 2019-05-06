Sprint's free line push masked health - WSJ

Sprint's (S -1.9% ) salespeople rewards and free cellphone line promotions helped make the company appear healthier than reality.

Last month, Sprint told regulators considering the T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7% ) merger that the free lines were distorting the picture.

Now WSJ sources add that sales reps were paid commissions based on the number of lines added even if those lines were free.

Sprint's free line promotions are more generous than its peers in terms of duration and the number of free lines offered. Sales reps say they were pitching the lines to customers as backups.

Sprint will report earnings tomorrow. Analysts expect -50K postpaid phone connections.