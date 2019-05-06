Capstone adopts new tax benefit preservation plan

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST +3.8% ) announces a new Net Operating Loss Shareholder Rights Agreement designed to preserve its substantial tax assets.

As of March 31, 2018, Capstone had cumulative federal and state net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $657.8M and $146.6M, respectively, which can be utilized in certain circumstances to offset future U.S. federal and state taxable income.

The NOL Rights Plan replaces the company's prior rights agreement, dated May 6, 2016, which expired at 5:00 p.m. ET, on May 6, 2019.