Trump tariffs threat shakes U.S., global markets

Wall Street opens with a sharp selloff following Pres. Trump's sudden threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not forthcoming; S&P -1.2% , Dow -1.3% , Nasdaq -1.4% .

Trump's tweet that he would increase tariffs on $200B of goods to 25% from 10% this Friday with an additional $325B of untaxed goods likely to face a 25% tariff has rattled global markets: China's Shanghai Composite finished -5.6% , France's CAC -1.9% and Germany's DAX -1.8% , while Japan's Nikkei and U.K.'s FTSE are closed.

In the U.S., shares of Apple ( -2% ), Boeing ( -2.4% ) and Caterpillar ( -2.7% ) tumble on fears of a trade war; chipmakers including Nvidia ( -3.3% ) and Advanced Micro Devices ( -4.2% ) are hit hard.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, information technology ( -1.9% ), industrials ( -1.8% ) and materials ( -1.7% ) lead the broad-based retreat, while the utilities sector (flat) shows relative strength.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher in a flight to quality, sending the two-year yield down 3 bps to 2.29% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.49%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.65.