Trump tariffs threat shakes U.S., global markets

Wall Street opens with a sharp selloff following Pres. Trump's sudden threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal is not forthcoming; S&P -1.2%, Dow -1.3%, Nasdaq -1.4%.
Trump's tweet that he would increase tariffs on $200B of goods to 25% from 10% this Friday with an additional $325B of untaxed goods likely to face a 25% tariff has rattled global markets: China's Shanghai Composite finished -5.6%, France's CAC -1.9% and Germany's DAX -1.8%, while Japan's Nikkei and U.K.'s FTSE are closed.
In the U.S., shares of Apple (-2%), Boeing (-2.4%) and Caterpillar (-2.7%) tumble on fears of a trade war; chipmakers including Nvidia (-3.3%) and Advanced Micro Devices (-4.2%) are hit hard.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, information technology (-1.9%), industrials (-1.8%) and materials (-1.7%) lead the broad-based retreat, while the utilities sector (flat) shows relative strength.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher in a flight to quality, sending the two-year yield down 3 bps to 2.29% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.49%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.65.
WTI crude oil -0.5% to $61.65/bbl.
