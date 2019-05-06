Strong margins for NAPCO Security Technologies in Q3

NAPCO Security (NSSC +2% ) reports recurring service revenue growth of 44% to $4.5M in Q3.

Equipment revenues increased 8.2% Y/Y to $20.6M.

Gross margin rate improved 260 bps to 42.7%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 310 bps to 20.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 570 bps to 14.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced 77% to $4.01M.

Mr. Soloway concluded, "We are encouraged by our performance and look forward to a continuation of considerable sales and profit growth for the rest of our year. We will continue to make prudent investments in engineering and the marketing of product solutions which give us solid market positions in high-growth and recurring service revenue categories. All indicators and trends seem positive for the future and we look forward to concluding an exceptional Fiscal 2019."

