More on Four Seasons Education Q4 results

Four Seasons Education (FEDU -0.5% ) reports Q4 revenue decreased of 3.7% Y/Y to RMB64.7M.

Total student enrollment reached 46,165, increase of 188.4% Y/Y & number of learning centers reached 52 (+36.8% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 2,720 bps to 28.9%.

Adj. operating loss was RMB21M, compared with adj. operating income of RMB8.1M Y/Y.

Adj. net loss was RMB12.2M, compared with adj. net income of RMB9M Y/Y.

The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB471.2M.

Q1 2020 Outlook: The Company expects to generate revenue of RMB83.8-86.4M.

"We were able to further improve the diversification of offerings in spite of the seasonality impact we experienced in this quarter due to Chinese New Year and winter break.” said Mr. Peiqing Tian, Chairman and CEO of Four Seasons Education.

