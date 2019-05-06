Anadarko likely to deem OXY's offer superior to Chevron's today - CNBC

Anadarko Petroleum's (APC +3.1% ) board of directors likely will determine today that Occidental Petroleum's (OXY +0.5% ) revised buyout offer is superior to Chevron's (CVX +1.5% ) buyout agreement reached last month, CNBC's David Faber reports.

OXY has taken several steps to outmatch CVX since launching its own offer nearly two weeks ago, and this weekend increased the cash portion of its bid to 78% cash compared to its earlier 50-50 cash-and-stock proposal.

Raising the cash component means OXY would not have to hold a shareholder vote on the acquisition, making it more likely it could complete the deal.