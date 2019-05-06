Sysco up after showing margin improvement

Sysco (SYY +2.1%) trades higher after posting a mixed FQ3 report.
Total case volume was up 2.1% during the quarter. Organic case volume was 1.3% higher.
Gross margin was up 14 bps Y/Y to 18.8% of sales vs. 18.7% consensus.
Operating margin was 4.2% of sales vs. 3.9% consensus.
"Our continued focus on profitable growth and supporting our customers at a high level, balanced with managing expenses well, allowed us to deliver solid operating income growth this quarter," says Sysco CEO Tom Bene.
Shares of Sysco are up 15% YTD.
