Urovant up 5% on successful late-stage vibegron studies

Thinly traded micro cap Urovant Sciences (UROV +5.1% ) bucks the broad market selloff, albeit on light volume. Detailed results from the Phase 3 EMPOWUR study assessing vibegron in overactive bladder patients were presented yesterday at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting in Chicago. The company first announced the successful outcome in March.

The study showed that treatment with vibegron, a once-daily oral beta-3 adrenergic agonist, produced statistically significant reductions in daily urge urinary incontinence episodes and daily micturitions (passing urine) compared to placebo. The treatment effects were observed as early as the second week.

All key secondary endpoints were also met.

A generic alternative called tolterodine may be a viable competitor, however.

The company says it expects to file a U.S. marketing application no later than early Q1 2020.