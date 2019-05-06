Genie Energy +5% on Q1 earnings beat

Genie Energy (GNE +4.7% ) says that Q1 was an excellent quarter, with both income from operations and adjusted EBITDA both increased significantly on continued investment in expansion of customer base and building out solar solutions business.

GNE's global customer base increased due to the acquisition of Finish electricity provider Lumo Energia, expansion of Orbit Energy JV supplying electricity and natural gas in the UK; RCE's increased 17% Y/Y to 333k and total meters is up 7% to 399k

Revenue decreased 3% to $86.6M, primarily decrease in domestic retail energy revenues, offset by revenue contributions from Prism Solar and Lumo Energia

Gross margin expands ~215bps to 29.5%; operating income is up 335bps to 11.4% and adj EBITDA margin expands ~240bps to 12%

