O'Donnell moves to nighttime in CBS news anchor shakeup

CBS (CBS -1% ) unveils a lineup change in anchors at its flagship news shows, naming CBS This Morning co-anchor Norah O’Donnell as the anchor of CBS Evening News, succeeding Jeff Glor.

O'Donnell's co-anchor, Gayle King, will continue in her current role on CBS This Morning, along with Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, CBS says.

John Dickerson, who joined the morning show last year after Charlie Rose left over sexual misconduct allegations, will exit the show to join the team at 60 Minutes.

The moves come as recently appointed CBS News President Susan Zirinsky tries to work through a chaotic period for the network, which has been hurt by accusations of sexual harassment as well as weak ratings.