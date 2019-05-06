Twin Disc slips 8% post Q3 results miss

Twin Disc (TWIN -8.3% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of 18.5% Y/Y to $77.42M, includes benefits of the Veth Propulsion acquisition.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 200 bps to 29.8%, due to a less profitable mix of revenues and reduced operating efficiencies.

Q3 EBITDA was $9.96M (+30.1% Y/Y), and margin i mproved by 191 bps to 12.9%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $ $12.16M, compare to $1M provided a year ago.

Company completed sales of Mill Log for ~$7.66M during the quarter.

Company had cash of $15.17M as of March 29, 2019.

Twin Disc’s six-month backlog at March 29, 2019, was ~$113.7M, (includes the contribution of Veth Propulsion acquisition), compared to ~$116.12M a year ago.

Company says significant supply chain challenges contributed to reduced efficiencies and impacted shipments during Q3.

