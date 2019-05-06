Can-Fite readies late-stage study of Namodenoson in liver cancer

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF +0.7% ) is preparing a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Namodenoson for the treatment of liver cancer in both first-line and second-line settings.

A Phase 2 study was unsuccessful, but an increase in overall survival was observed in a subpopulation of patients with Child Pugh B7 (mid-level in severity) hepatocellular carcinoma.

Namodenoson is an orally available small molecule that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), highly expressed in diseased cells compared to low expression in normal cells.