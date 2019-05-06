Google could launch privacy tools this week - WSJ

Google (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.3% ) could launch its new privacy tools limiting the use of tracking cookies as early as this week, according to WSJ sources.

The rollout will give Chrome a dashboard-like function that shows users what cookies are tracking them and offers to block the tracking.

Apple's Safari and Mozilla's Firefox have similar though more stringent tracking blocks in place.

The changes aren't expected to impact Google's ability to collect data for ads.

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), which helps sites attach cookies to visitors, are up 2.3%.