Energy Transfer lawsuit against Greenpeace moved to North Dakota court

A U.S. District Judge has sent back to North Dakota state court a lawsuit by Energy Transfer (ET +0.4% ) alleging Greenpeace conspired against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

ET says Greenpeace and other environmental activist groups should be held responsible for trying to disrupt construction of the project and damage the company’s reputation and finances.

Greenpeace wanted to get the state lawsuit moved to federal court, where it prevailed earlier against racketeering claims alleged by ET, but the company disputed Greenpeace's argument.