PagerDuty +2.4% on two Overweight starts

Piper Jaffray starts Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) at Overweight with a $52 PT citing “a large TAM, clear and tangible value proposition, and favorable competitive dynamics can drive sustained 40%+ revenue growth."

The firm says PD would be a "highly strategic asset" for the likes of ServiceNow, Microsoft, Alphabet, Cisco, and VMware.

William Blair starts PD at Overweight and sees the potential for more than $20B in spending on operations platforms for digital businesses, which gives PagerDuty room for sustained 20%+ growth for several years.