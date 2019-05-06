J.B. Hunt introduces new trailer pool service

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +0.6% ) announces a new trailer pool and drop-and-hook service called J.B. Hunt 360box to be launched this summer.

The company says 360box will introduce a pool of 500 additional 53-foot trailers that businesses can reserve for drop trailer purposes, with plans to accelerate the available units as market demand grows. Carriers will make offers to transport the trailers using the Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt digital freight matching platform

JBHT management says J.B. Hunt 360box will improve the efficiency of freight operations for businesses and carriers.

Source: Press Release