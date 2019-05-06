Emerson Electric Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.64B (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, emr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.