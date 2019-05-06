USA Compression Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.61M (+120.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, usac has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.