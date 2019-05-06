Sempra Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sre has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.