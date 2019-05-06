Clearway Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.11M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cwen has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.