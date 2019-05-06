SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (+15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.91M (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, seas has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.