Deere, Caterpillar tumble on Trump trade threat

Industrial companies and metals producers reliant on Chinese demand bounce off opening losses but remain sharply lower following Pres. Trump's latest tariff threat.

Among major industrial names: DE -3.8% , DWDP -3.2% , CAT -1.8% , CMI -1.7% , FLR -0.9% , HON -0.3% .

Copper producer Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.1% ) also slid, as the metal some analysts use to gauge economic activity because of its widespread applications extends a recent pullback.

Also: TECK -3.2% , SCCO -2.8% , AA -2.7% , VALE -2.3% , CENX -2.2% , BHP -1.7% , RIO -1.5% , NUE -1.4% , CLF -0.6% , X -0.5% .

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF

ETFs: XLB, OTCPK:JJCTF, BCX, SLX, PEO, VAW, COPX, DBB, UYM, IYM, JJN, CPER, GNR, HAP, FMAT, MXI, SMN, GUNR, BOM, FXZ, BDD, JJT-OLD, RTM, JJM