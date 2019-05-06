Full House Resorts -8% after EPS miss

Full House Resorts (FLL -8% ) reports adjusted EBITDA rose 20% in Q1 to $3.6M on operating efficiencies and improved weather at Silver Slipper. Adjusted EBITDA was down at Rising Star Casino, due in part to flooding and other adverse weather.

The casino operator expects legislative changes in Indiana, including the introduction of sports betting in the near term and a reduction in the tax rate on Rising Star's casino revenues effective in mid-2021, to benefit the property over the long-term.

