Oasis Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.65M (+0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oas has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.