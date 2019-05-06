Halozyme Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+126.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.8M (+119.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, halo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.