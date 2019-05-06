Carrizo Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.41M (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, crzo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.